Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1681 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 785,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,501. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

