Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Jun 25th, 2024

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1681 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 785,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,501. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

