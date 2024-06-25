Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
MSFU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 197,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,797. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $51.40.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.