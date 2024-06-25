Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

MSFU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 197,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,797. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

