Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of METD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.