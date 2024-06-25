Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1741 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 18,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.