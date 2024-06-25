Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1741 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 18,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.56.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.