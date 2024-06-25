Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1741 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 18,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

