DIMO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.78 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DIMO has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,748,280.8686098 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15958042 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,060,596.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

