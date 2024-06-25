Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 23.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 423,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,205. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.