Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.83% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $52,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 109,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

