Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 814,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.04. 124,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

