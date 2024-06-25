Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 608,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 445,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,678. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

