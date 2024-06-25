Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $555,645.60 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.19976163 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $627,928.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

