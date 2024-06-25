Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

FANG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.88. 1,445,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,559. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

