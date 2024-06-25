dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.24 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $15,394.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,373,569 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99466154 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,663.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

