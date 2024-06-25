Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

