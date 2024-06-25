Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.