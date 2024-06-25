Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.74. 704,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,246,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,300,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,229,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.