Darin S. Harris Sells 598 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of JACK stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 384,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,089. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.