Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $192.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

