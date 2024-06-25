DA Davidson Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $97.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in GMS by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GMS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

