D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DHI traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.07. The company had a trading volume of 212,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $148.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

