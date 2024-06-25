CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $261.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.34 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

