Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Cutera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CUTR

Cutera Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.