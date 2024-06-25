Critical Analysis: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Wynn Resorts 12.36% -46.04% 4.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Selina Hospitality and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Resorts 0 3 10 1 2.86

Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $121.31, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $204.19 million 0.01 -$197.11 million N/A N/A Wynn Resorts $6.53 billion 1.53 $729.99 million $7.30 12.21

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

