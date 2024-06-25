CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $57.20. Approximately 127,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,655,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Specifically, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

