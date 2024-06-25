Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 402402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,958,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,958,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,193 shares of company stock worth $15,314,176 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

