Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

BASE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,171. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,848 shares of company stock worth $1,547,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

