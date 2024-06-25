Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 119.6% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $851.51. The company had a trading volume of 312,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,244. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $521.26 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $790.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

