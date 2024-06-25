Cosmos Price Tops $6.83 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $169.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00011311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.