Coq Inu (COQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.21 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $96.91 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000139 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,651,048.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

