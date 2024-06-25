Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 3,668,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,584. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.