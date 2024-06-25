Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer Sells C$3,768,390.00 in Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$28.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3,876.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3,733.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,641.89. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2,585.25 and a 12 month high of C$3,882.22. The company has a market cap of C$82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,008.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSU

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.