Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 516 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,022,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 432,431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,553 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,308,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 16,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,346. The company has a market cap of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

