Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 3,314,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

