Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.78. The stock had a trading volume of 999,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

