Columbus Macro LLC Grows Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,996,000.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.