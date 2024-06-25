Columbus Macro LLC Buys 386 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. 3,118,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,617. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.