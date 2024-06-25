Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP stock remained flat at $19.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 47,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.30.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.