Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LDP stock remained flat at $19.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 47,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.30.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
