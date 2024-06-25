Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,050.46

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,050.46 and last traded at $1,049.37, with a volume of 45956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $6,702,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $8,630,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

