CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQ stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

