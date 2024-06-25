Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CLF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 275,265 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.