Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.28. 7,970,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

