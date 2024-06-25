Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 8,532 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.48. 131,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

