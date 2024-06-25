Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

