Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 22,830 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $21.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,794. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.