Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,462 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 10,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $780.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

