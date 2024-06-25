Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after purchasing an additional 985,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,491 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,138,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 201,549 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 396,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

