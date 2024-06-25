Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $119.26 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $119,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,979. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

