Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $10,652,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

CVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. 1,072,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,687. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

