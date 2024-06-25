Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 13,269 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 6,203,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,029,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $540.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

