CGN Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,418 shares of company stock valued at $147,751,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

ORCL traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $139.85. 7,788,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,024. The stock has a market cap of $384.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

