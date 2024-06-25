CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.4% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.45. 2,855,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,183. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

