CGN Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 770,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

